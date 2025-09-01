Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
38 / 365
Stained Glass Door
Aperture: f/10
Shutter Seed: 1/3 sec
Exposure Bias: +2
Exposure program: Manual
ISO: 800
Focal Length: 20 mm
Metering Mode: N/A
Lighting: Blue Hour Sunrise
Camera: Nikon D90
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Melinda
@mindos
39
photos
3
followers
2
following
10% complete
View this month »
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stained glass
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close