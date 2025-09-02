Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
39 / 365
Marree Hotel Sunrise Blue Hour
Aperture: f/10
Shutter Seed: 1/3 sec
Exposure Bias: +2
Exposure program: Manual
ISO: 800
Focal Length: 20 mm
Metering Mode: N/A
Lighting: Blue Hour Sunrise
Camera: Nikon D90
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Melinda
@mindos
39
photos
3
followers
2
following
10% complete
View this month »
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
blue hour
,
marree
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close