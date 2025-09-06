Previous
Afternoon Sunrays by mindos
43 / 365

Afternoon Sunrays

Aperture: f/1.8
Shutter Seed: 1/3157 sec
Exposure Bias: N/A
Exposure program: N/A
ISO: 64
Focal Length: 6 mm
Metering Mode: N/A
Lighting: Late Afternoon
Camera: Oppo X3 Pro
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Melinda

@mindos
Photo Details

