Previous
Shells on the beach by mindos
44 / 365

Shells on the beach

Aperture: f/1.8
Shutter Seed: 1/2683 sec
Exposure Bias: N/A
Exposure program: N/A
ISO: 64
Focal Length: 6 mm
Metering Mode: N/A
Lighting: Late Afternoon
Camera: Oppo X3 Pro
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Melinda

@mindos
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact