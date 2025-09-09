Previous
Smoky Bay Pier by mindos
46 / 365

Smoky Bay Pier

Aperture: f/25
Shutter Seed: 1/30 sec
Exposure Bias: +2
Exposure program: Manual
ISO: 400
Focal Length: 90 mm
Metering Mode: N/A
Lighting: Morning Blue Hour
Camera: Nikon D90
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
9th September 2025

Melinda

@mindos
12% complete

Photo Details

