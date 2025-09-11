Previous
Greens by mindos
Greens

Aperture: f/32
Shutter Seed: 1/80 sec
Exposure Bias: +2
Exposure program: Manual
ISO: 200
Focal Length: 200 mm
Metering Mode: N/A
Lighting: Early Morning
Camera: Nikon D90
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
Melinda

@mindos
