48 / 365
Greens
Aperture: f/32
Shutter Seed: 1/80 sec
Exposure Bias: +2
Exposure program: Manual
ISO: 200
Focal Length: 200 mm
Metering Mode: N/A
Lighting: Early Morning
Camera: Nikon D90
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
Melinda
@mindos
tree
green
