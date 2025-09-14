Previous
Osteospermum Monstrosum by mindos
Osteospermum Monstrosum

Aperture: f/8
Shutter Seed: 1/200 sec
Exposure Bias: +2
Exposure program: Manual
ISO: 200
Focal Length: 200 mm
Metering Mode: N/A
Lighting: Mid Morning
Camera: Nikon D90
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

Melinda

@mindos
Photo Details

Janis
That’s pretty!! I love the bokeh too 😊
September 14th, 2025  
