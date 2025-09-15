Previous
Blue Trees by mindos
52 / 365

Blue Trees

Aperture: f/25
Shutter Seed: 1/160 sec
Exposure Bias: +2
Exposure program: Manual
ISO: 200
Focal Length: 116 mm
Metering Mode: N/A
Lighting: Mid Morning
Camera: Nikon D90
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Melinda

@mindos
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact