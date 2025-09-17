Joker Tunnel

Experimentation with luminosity masks and depth masks in ON1 Photo raw.



Aperture: f/3.5

Shutter Seed: 1/60 sec

Exposure Bias: +2

Exposure program: Manual

ISO: 720

Focal Length: 18 mm

Metering Mode: N/A

Lighting: Mid Morning

Camera: Nikon D90

Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw