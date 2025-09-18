Sign up
Previous
55 / 365
Old House
Experimenting with colour balance in ON1 Photo raw
Aperture: f/16
Shutter Seed: 1/100 sec
Exposure Bias: +2
Exposure program: Manual
ISO: 100
Focal Length: 32 mm
Lighting: Early Morning
Camera: Nikon D90
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
0
0
Melinda
@mindos
55
photos
5
followers
2
following
15% complete
View this month »
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
old house
