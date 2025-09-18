Previous
Old House by mindos
55 / 365

Old House

Experimenting with colour balance in ON1 Photo raw
Aperture: f/16
Shutter Seed: 1/100 sec
Exposure Bias: +2
Exposure program: Manual
ISO: 100
Focal Length: 32 mm
Lighting: Early Morning
Camera: Nikon D90
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
18th September 2025

Melinda

@mindos
