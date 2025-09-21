Sign up
58 / 365
Lone Tree
Thought I'd give minimalism a burl. There are still a few spots that need work, but this will do for now.
Aperture: f/5
Shutter Seed: 1/1250 sec
Exposure Bias: 0
Exposure program: Manual
ISO: 100
Focal Length: 34 mm
Lighting: Mid afternoon
Camera: Nikon D90
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
tree
landscape
minimalism
lone tree
