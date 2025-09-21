Previous
Lone Tree by mindos
Lone Tree

Thought I'd give minimalism a burl. There are still a few spots that need work, but this will do for now.

Aperture: f/5
Shutter Seed: 1/1250 sec
Exposure Bias: 0
Exposure program: Manual
ISO: 100
Focal Length: 34 mm
Lighting: Mid afternoon
Camera: Nikon D90
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Melinda

@mindos
