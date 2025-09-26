Previous
Gold, Blue and White by mindos
63 / 365

Gold, Blue and White

Aperture: f/36
Shutter Seed: 1/100 sec
Exposure Bias: 0
Exposure program: Manual
ISO: 100
Focal Length: 55 mm
Lighting: mid afternoon
Camera: Nikon D90
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Melinda

@mindos
17% complete

