Previous
66 / 365
Unknown Flower
Aperture: f/5.3
Shutter Seed: 1/80 sec
Exposure Bias: 0
Exposure program: Manual
ISO: 100
Focal Length: 160 mm
Lighting: mid afternoon
Camera: Nikon D90
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
Melinda
@mindos
66
photos
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
flowers
wildflowers
minimalism
flora
