Grass Trees by mindos
69 / 365

Grass Trees

Aperture: f/5
Shutter Seed: 0.8 sec
Exposure Bias: 0
Exposure program: Manual
ISO: 100
Focal Length: 34 mm
Lighting: Dawn
Camera: Nikon D90
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Melinda

@mindos
