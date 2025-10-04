Previous
Early Morning Silos by mindos
71 / 365

Early Morning Silos

Aperture: f/32
Shutter Seed: 1/5 sec
Exposure Bias: 0
Exposure program: Manual
ISO: 100
Focal Length: 34 mm
Lighting: Early Morning
Camera: Nikon D90
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Melinda

@mindos
