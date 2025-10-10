Previous
Telegraph Pole South Australia by mindos
77 / 365

Telegraph Pole South Australia

Aperture: f/22
Shutter Seed: 1/200 sec
Exposure Bias: 0
Exposure program: Manual
ISO: 100
Focal Length: 55 mm
Lighting: Mid Morning
Camera: Nikon D90
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Melinda

@mindos
21% complete

Photo Details

