Previous
Apple Blossoms by mindos
78 / 365

Apple Blossoms

Aperture: f/10
Shutter Seed: 1/130 sec
Exposure Bias: 0
Exposure program: Manual
ISO: 100
Focal Length: 66 mm
Lighting: Mid Morning
Camera: Nikon D90
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

Melinda

@mindos
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact