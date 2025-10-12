Previous
Terrazzo by mindos
79 / 365

Terrazzo

Aperture: f/2.2
Shutter Seed: 1/33 sec
Exposure Bias: 0
Exposure program: Manual
ISO: 1000
Focal Length: 4 mm
Lighting: Late Afternoon
Camera: Oppo X3 Pro
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Melinda

@mindos
21% complete

Photo Details

