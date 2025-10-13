Sign up
80 / 365
Bee on Geranium
Aperture: f/10
Shutter Seed: 1/133 sec
Exposure Bias: 0
Exposure program: Manual
ISO: 100
Focal Length: 150 mm
Lighting: Late Afternoon
Camera: Oppo X3 Pro
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
Melinda
@mindos
Tags
bee
,
abstract
,
geranium
,
icm
