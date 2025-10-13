Previous
Bee on Geranium by mindos
Bee on Geranium

Aperture: f/10
Shutter Seed: 1/133 sec
Exposure Bias: 0
Exposure program: Manual
ISO: 100
Focal Length: 150 mm
Lighting: Late Afternoon
Camera: Oppo X3 Pro
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Melinda

@mindos
