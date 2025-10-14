Sign up
81 / 365
Purple Oxalis
Aperture: f/2.2
Shutter Seed: 1/50 sec
Exposure Bias: 0
Exposure program: Manual
ISO: 640
Focal Length: 4 mm
Lighting: Late Afternoon
Camera: Oppo X3 Pro
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
Melinda
@mindos
View this month »
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
Tags
oxalis
,
purple oxalis
