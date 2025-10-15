Previous
Coleus Caninus by mindos
82 / 365

Coleus Caninus

Aperture: f/5.6
Shutter Seed: 1/320 sec
Exposure Bias: 0
Exposure program: Manual
ISO: 400
Focal Length: 200 mm
Lighting: Late Afternoon
Camera: Nikon D90
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Melinda

@mindos
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact