Previous
White African Daisy by mindos
83 / 365

White African Daisy

Aperture: f/5
Shutter Seed: 1/13 sec
Exposure Bias: 0
Exposure program: Manual
ISO: 100
Focal Length: 55 mm
Lighting: Late Afternoon
Camera: Nikon D90
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
16th October 2025 16th Oct 25

Melinda

@mindos
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact