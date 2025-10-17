Previous
Haworthia Cymbiformis by mindos
84 / 365

Haworthia Cymbiformis

Aperture: f/1.8
Shutter Seed: 1/706 sec
Exposure Bias: 0
Exposure program: Manual
ISO: 100
Focal Length: 6 mm
Lighting: Late Afternoon
Camera: Nikon D90
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Melinda

@mindos
23% complete

View this month

Photo Details

