Previous
The Red Shoot by mindos
85 / 365

The Red Shoot

Aperture: f/4.8
Shutter Seed: 1/4 sec
Exposure Bias: 0
Exposure program: Manual
ISO: 1600
Focal Length: 122 mm
Lighting: Inside natural lighting
Camera: Nikon D90
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Melinda

@mindos
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact