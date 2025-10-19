Previous
ICM by mindos
86 / 365

ICM

Aperture: f/4
Shutter Seed: 1/4 sec
Exposure Bias: 0
Exposure program: Manual
ISO: 100
Focal Length: 55 mm
Lighting: Inside natural lighting
Camera: Nikon D90
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
19th October 2025

Melinda

@mindos
