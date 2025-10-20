Previous
HDR Rock by mindos
HDR Rock

Standard 3 photo combination.
Aperture: f/25
Shutter Seed: 1/60 sec ,1/125 sec, 1/500 sec
Exposure Bias: 0
Exposure program: Manual
ISO: 158
Focal Length: 90 mm
Lighting: Early afternoon, full sun.
Camera: Nikon D90
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
Melinda

@mindos
