Macro ICM in Blue Hour by mindos
88 / 365

Macro ICM in Blue Hour

Aperture: f/4.8
Shutter Seed: 1/3 sec
Exposure Bias: 0
Exposure program: Manual
ISO: 158
Focal Length: 120 mm
Lighting: Evening Blue Hour.
Camera: Nikon D90
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Melinda

@mindos
