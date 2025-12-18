Previous
Neighbors by minimac
6 / 365

Neighbors

Another day slipped away, busy day shopping then a small gathering at the neighbors house.
When I took this picture I thought, should I tell everyone to smile or just capture the moment.
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

Paul McAfee

@minimac
