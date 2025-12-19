Previous
IMG_9547 by minimac
7 / 365

IMG_9547

Stuck indoors today so I used this ornament as my subject. Took quite a few different shots changing angle, lights on, lights off and just playing around with the camera app on my phone (I phone 17 Pro). It was fun.
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

Paul McAfee

@minimac
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact