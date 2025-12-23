Previous
Twisted Tree by minimac
11 / 365

Twisted Tree

I have walked past this tree many times over the years. This was the first time I stopped and took a picture.
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Paul McAfee

@minimac
