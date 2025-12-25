Sign up
Previous
13 / 365
Quiet hour
I took this picture this morning before anyone was awake.
A very relaxing quiet start to Christmas Day. Merry Christmas.
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
Paul McAfee
@minimac
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
25th December 2025 6:08am
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
christmas
