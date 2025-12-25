Previous
Quiet hour by minimac
13 / 365

Quiet hour

I took this picture this morning before anyone was awake.
A very relaxing quiet start to Christmas Day. Merry Christmas.
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Paul McAfee

@minimac
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact