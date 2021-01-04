Previous
Chinese new year is around the corner by minoush
3 / 365

Chinese new year is around the corner

They ditched Christmasy decorations already and are getting ready for the Chinese new year!
Taken after a workday on the way home.
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Mina

@minoush
