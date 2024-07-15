Sign up
44 / 365
gate to the moor
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
mike
ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X20
Taken
15th July 2024 7:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
x20
,
weardale
Andy Oz
ace
Looks good in B&W.
Great detail, and love the background sheep.
July 15th, 2024
