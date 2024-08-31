Previous
one dog and his man by minsky365
88 / 365

one dog and his man

county durham coastline
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

mike

ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise