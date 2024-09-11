Sign up
Previous
98 / 365
smarties and rust
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
0
0
mike
ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
111
photos
26
followers
28
following
26% complete
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
3
95
4
96
5
97
6
98
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X20
Taken
11th September 2024 7:08pm
x20
