107 / 365
end of summer
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
4
1
mike
ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
6
4
1
365
X20
21st September 2024 5:33pm
x20
Rob Z
ace
What an interesting structure - are those windows you can see...
September 22nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Great capture
September 22nd, 2024
mike
ace
@robz
actually large plates with pins through the stone structure to hold it together
September 22nd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
@minsky365
Ahh - that makes much more sense. Thanks for the info!
September 22nd, 2024
