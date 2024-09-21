Previous
Next
end of summer by minsky365
107 / 365

end of summer

21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

mike

ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
29% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
What an interesting structure - are those windows you can see...
September 22nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Great capture
September 22nd, 2024  
mike ace
@robz actually large plates with pins through the stone structure to hold it together
September 22nd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
@minsky365 Ahh - that makes much more sense. Thanks for the info!
September 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise