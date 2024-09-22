Previous
pink fog by minsky365
108 / 365

pink fog

desperation on photo of the day! can't even see sheep
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

mike

ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
29% complete

Rob Z ace
Nice with its simplicity.
September 22nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Pretty pink fog
September 22nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great minimalist pic
September 22nd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I can imagine the sheep, though, huddling behind the wall sheltering from the weather!
September 22nd, 2024  
