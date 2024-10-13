Sign up
Previous
127 / 365
from the play park
whilst being grandad
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
0
0
mike
ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
168
photos
31
followers
34
following
34% complete
View this month »
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
Latest from all albums
32
124
125
33
34
126
127
35
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
13th October 2024 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
