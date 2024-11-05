Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
145 / 365
snug fit
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
1
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
mike
ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
208
photos
34
followers
39
following
39% complete
View this month »
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
145
Latest from all albums
53
143
54
144
55
56
57
145
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
X20
Taken
5th November 2024 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
x20
,
weardale
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice find
November 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close