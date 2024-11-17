Sign up
153 / 365
scribble sky
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
mike
ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
Tags
x20
,
weardale
Beverley
ace
Pretty amazing…
November 17th, 2024
