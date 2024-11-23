Sign up
157 / 365
first snow 2024
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
1
0
mike
ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X20
Taken
23rd November 2024 10:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
x20
,
weardale
Oli Lindenskov
Nice☃️
November 23rd, 2024
