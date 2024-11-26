Sign up
160 / 365
more mornings
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
3
2
mike
ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
239
photos
36
followers
43
following
43% complete
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X20
Taken
26th November 2024 7:54am
Tags
x20
,
weardale
Barb
ace
Serene!
November 26th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
November 26th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
I like the layers and muted sky tones
November 26th, 2024
