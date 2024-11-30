Previous
spot the sheep contest by minsky365
163 / 365

spot the sheep contest

30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

mike

ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
44% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful scene
November 30th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
I stopped counting at 25! Beautiful view
November 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact