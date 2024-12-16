Sign up
Previous
171 / 365
windy sheep counting
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
2
2
mike
ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
Tags
x20
,
weardale
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very picturesque
December 16th, 2024
Barb
ace
Lovely!
December 16th, 2024
