Previous
174 / 365
morning snow
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
3
3
mike
ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
22nd December 2024 10:20am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
weardale
,
x-t2
Rob Z
ace
Love those tones
December 22nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful morning…. Beautiful place to live
December 22nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
December 22nd, 2024
