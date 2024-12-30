Previous
brief ray of sun by minsky365
179 / 365

brief ray of sun

before rain, rain, rain, rain
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

mike

ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
December 30th, 2024  
