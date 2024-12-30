Sign up
Previous
179 / 365
brief ray of sun
before rain, rain, rain, rain
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
1
1
mike
ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
275
photos
39
followers
47
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X20
Taken
30th December 2024 1:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
x20
,
weardale
Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
December 30th, 2024
