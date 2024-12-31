Previous
woolly had asked santa for a shed by minsky365
woolly had asked santa for a shed

31st December 2024

mike

ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
Annie-Sue ace
I bet your sheep wish you'd been slightly gooder during the year!
December 31st, 2024  
Marj
Love the tone of your photo!
December 31st, 2024  
