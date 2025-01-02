Previous
sunrise on ice by minsky365
182 / 365

sunrise on ice

front door this morning - simple crop
2nd January 2025

mike

ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
49% complete

Photo Details

Barb ace
Morning glory!
January 2nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wonderful to see early morning… very pretty.
January 2nd, 2025  
