Previous
187 / 365
more sheep more snow
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
2
0
mike
ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
Annie-Sue
ace
keep 'em coming!
January 9th, 2025
Barb
ace
Wisely huddled together for warmth!
January 9th, 2025
