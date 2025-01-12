Sign up
190 / 365
sunrise on mist
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
4
2
mike
ace
@minsky365
Moved to the North Pennines in 2022. Home of many sheep standing in the rain. I needed an extra incentive to step outside into the...
295
photos
41
followers
48
following
52% complete
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
12th January 2025 9:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weardale
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo👍😊
January 12th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
That is great with perfect bands of light and dark. That light!
January 12th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
January 12th, 2025
Joan
ace
I love how the mist seems to be glowing.
January 12th, 2025
